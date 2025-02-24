District explosive committee meeting reviews safety measures in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Explosive Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan in compliance with government directives.

The session focused on monitoring and evaluating the performance of explosive license holders to ensure public safety.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of strict monitoring of explosive material license holders and enhancing safety measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

He directed relevant departments to maintain vigilant oversight of license holders' activities and to initiate immediate legal action in case of violations.

During the session, participants reviewed the current status of explosive license holders in the district and proposed various measures to improve safety protocols.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan instructed all relevant departments to work in a coordinated manner and ensure strict supervision of the storage, transportation, and usage of explosive materials to protect public lives and property.

He further stressed that all license holders must adhere to government rules and regulations, warning that strict action would be taken against any negligence or violation.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Civil Defense Officer Abbottabad, Tehsildar Abbottabad, and representatives from the police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other law enforcement agencies.