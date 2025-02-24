Open Menu

District Explosive Committee Meeting Reviews Safety Measures In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM

District explosive committee meeting reviews safety measures in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Explosive Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan in compliance with government directives.

The session focused on monitoring and evaluating the performance of explosive license holders to ensure public safety.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of strict monitoring of explosive material license holders and enhancing safety measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

He directed relevant departments to maintain vigilant oversight of license holders' activities and to initiate immediate legal action in case of violations.

During the session, participants reviewed the current status of explosive license holders in the district and proposed various measures to improve safety protocols.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan instructed all relevant departments to work in a coordinated manner and ensure strict supervision of the storage, transportation, and usage of explosive materials to protect public lives and property.

He further stressed that all license holders must adhere to government rules and regulations, warning that strict action would be taken against any negligence or violation.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Civil Defense Officer Abbottabad, Tehsildar Abbottabad, and representatives from the police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other law enforcement agencies.

Recent Stories

SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors

SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors

16 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions for Post-Graduate Diploma

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Inco ..

Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Income, Expenditure Survey 2024

16 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management Syste ..

Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System

46 minutes ago
 ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding ..

ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..

1 hour ago
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote globa ..

Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy

1 hour ago
 HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama

2 hours ago
 Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BAC ..

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..

3 hours ago
 flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

3 hours ago
 Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan