District flood control committee meeting held in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said that the cost of construction of protective embankment has been estimated at Rs. 130 million it would protect the suburbs of Yekwali from erosion and flooding of Jhelum river adding that Out of which Rs. 56 million would be spent on construction of Megha Kadhi embankment, Rs. 62 million on construction of Jhaurian and Rs. 12 million on Yekwali embankment.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Flood Control Committee. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Meesam Abbas, Deputy Director Development Shafiqul Rehman, AXEN Public Health Engineering Anwar-ul-Haq Tor, District Emergencies Officer Mazhar Shah, Executive Engineer of Anhar Department and officers of other concerned departments.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed that all precautionary measures be taken to protect the low lying areas of Talibwala and Langarwala from floods. He directed the Assistant Commissioners to hold special meetings for the guidance of Army teams and to keep safety kits, boats and drainage pumps operational, Arrangements should also be made for temporary rehabilitation of flood victims, he added.

During the meeting, the Irrigation Department briefed about the expected condition of the rivers and plans for construction of embankments.