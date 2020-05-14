UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Flood Control Committee Meeting Held In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:11 PM

District flood control committee meeting held in sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said that the cost of construction of protective embankment has been estimated at Rs. 130 million it would protect the suburbs of Yekwali from erosion and flooding of Jhelum river adding that Out of which Rs. 56 million would be spent on construction of Megha Kadhi embankment, Rs. 62 million on construction of Jhaurian and Rs. 12 million on Yekwali embankment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said that the cost of construction of protective embankment has been estimated at Rs. 130 million it would protect the suburbs of Yekwali from erosion and flooding of Jhelum river adding that Out of which Rs. 56 million would be spent on construction of Megha Kadhi embankment, Rs. 62 million on construction of Jhaurian and Rs. 12 million on Yekwali embankment.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Flood Control Committee. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Meesam Abbas, Deputy Director Development Shafiqul Rehman, AXEN Public Health Engineering Anwar-ul-Haq Tor, District Emergencies Officer Mazhar Shah, Executive Engineer of Anhar Department and officers of other concerned departments.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed that all precautionary measures be taken to protect the low lying areas of Talibwala and Langarwala from floods. He directed the Assistant Commissioners to hold special meetings for the guidance of Army teams and to keep safety kits, boats and drainage pumps operational, Arrangements should also be made for temporary rehabilitation of flood victims, he added.

During the meeting, the Irrigation Department briefed about the expected condition of the rivers and plans for construction of embankments.

Related Topics

Army Flood Jhelum Megha All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Taliban Claims Responsibility for Deadly Car Bomb ..

52 seconds ago

Russian Military Says 17 More Servicemen to Return ..

54 seconds ago

Provincial govts ban Youm-e-Ali processions, ritua ..

23 minutes ago

Taliban claim deadly attack on Afghan army base

2 minutes ago

NBF's readers drive to continue in May

2 minutes ago

West Indies players will not be forced to tour Eng ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.