District Food Controller Hungu Visits Toghserai, Inspects Prices Of Edibles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:29 PM

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Following the directives of Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Commissioner, District Food Controller (DFC), Salahuddin visited markets of Toghseari area and checked prices of edible items.

He inspected quality of daily food items and checked prices of edibles being sold.

He visited bakeries, green grocers, general stores and meat sellers and directed to display government approved price lists on prominent places for general public.

He warned strict action against those who found guilty of making illegal money by hoarding and increasing rates of edible items in holy month of Ramazan.

He said that directives of the government would be implemented at every cost and said indiscriminate action would be taken against violators under food act.

