UrduPoint.com

District Food Controller Receives 600 Requests For 'Sasta Aata Permits': Shah Muhammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

District food controller receives 600 requests for 'Sasta Aata permits': Shah Muhammad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :District Food Controller Shad Muhammad Khan on Friday said that after the issuance of the revised policy for wheat flour dealers, new licenses will also be issued after verification In a talk with APP, Shad Muhammad Khan further said that they had received 600 applications for Sasta Aata points in the Abbottabad district while earlier 300 dealers had been issued permits for the supply of flour in Abbottabad in order to provide relief to the masses.

He said that after receiving a large number of applications that had crossed 600, the deputy commissioner decided in a meeting that after the verification of the applicant, the secretary of the village council would upload it online and inform the relevant forum.

The district food controller said that they would take strict action by excluding those who were trying to get permits by double number method or by forgery. He added that according to the procedure, only grocery stores would get a license while no vegetable, paper seller, or Iron and cement business owner would get a Sasta Aata dealership.

Shad Muhammad Khan said that they were trying to provide subsidized wheat flour to the minorities as they had received requests for sales points for Ramazan Sasta Bazars, after their verification, the supply of flour would start again at the old and new points in a few days.

Related Topics

Business Abbottabad Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

29 minutes ago
 President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

37 minutes ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

2 hours ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.