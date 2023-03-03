District food controller receives 600 requests for 'Sasta Aata permits': Shah Muhammad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :District Food Controller Shad Muhammad Khan on Friday said that after the issuance of the revised policy for wheat flour dealers, new licenses will also be issued after verification In a talk with APP, Shad Muhammad Khan further said that they had received 600 applications for Sasta Aata points in the Abbottabad district while earlier 300 dealers had been issued permits for the supply of flour in Abbottabad in order to provide relief to the masses.

He said that after receiving a large number of applications that had crossed 600, the deputy commissioner decided in a meeting that after the verification of the applicant, the secretary of the village council would upload it online and inform the relevant forum.

The district food controller said that they would take strict action by excluding those who were trying to get permits by double number method or by forgery. He added that according to the procedure, only grocery stores would get a license while no vegetable, paper seller, or Iron and cement business owner would get a Sasta Aata dealership.

Shad Muhammad Khan said that they were trying to provide subsidized wheat flour to the minorities as they had received requests for sales points for Ramazan Sasta Bazars, after their verification, the supply of flour would start again at the old and new points in a few days.