District Football Association To Organise Championship In March

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The District Football Association has decided to organise district championship in March to restore healthy activities in the district.

This was disclosed by Chief District Football Association Mian Ayoob Qureshi in a meeting held here on Sunday.

He said that football game was declining in the district and it has been decided to encourage local players. He said that different tournaments and matches would be organized in the district to promote game.

Mian Ayoob said that there is a lot of talent of football in the district and added that all steps would be taken to promote local players.

Newly Elected President football association Maqbool Hussain Magsi and other members of the association were also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

