UrduPoint.com

District Government Imposes Section 144 On Kite Flying

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2022 | 07:00 PM

District Government imposes section 144 on kite flying

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :District Administration on Tuesday imposed a ban on metal or glass-coated kite-flying threads to protect people from different injuries.

According to the administration, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat issued a notification which bans production of metal or glass coated kite flying threads and its sale in all over district.

The notification elaborates that to strictly enforce the ban district government Abbottabad imposed section 144 and violators of the ban would be punished under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) section 188.

The ban would be enforced for one month from 8th August to 9th September. District administration also requested the people to cooperate with the police for enforcement of ban.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Abbottabad Sale August September All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

10 hours ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

19 hours ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

19 hours ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

19 hours ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.