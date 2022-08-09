District Government imposes section 144 on kite flying

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :District Administration on Tuesday imposed a ban on metal or glass-coated kite-flying threads to protect people from different injuries.

According to the administration, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat issued a notification which bans production of metal or glass coated kite flying threads and its sale in all over district.

The notification elaborates that to strictly enforce the ban district government Abbottabad imposed section 144 and violators of the ban would be punished under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) section 188.

The ban would be enforced for one month from 8th August to 9th September. District administration also requested the people to cooperate with the police for enforcement of ban.