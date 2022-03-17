District government to organize cycle-race in city on March 23

A cycle race organized by district government will be held in the city on the eve of Pakistan Day March 23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A cycle race organized by district government will be held in the city on the eve of Pakistan Day March 23.

District government will organized cycle race on the eve of Pakistan Day March 23, which will be started from Sports Complex on 10 am and culminated at Gol Bagh Gulgasht by passing through Chungi No 9.

Focal person for Cycle Race Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood said that free registration for cycle race has been started.

Prizes will also be distributed among the winners of the race. The willing youngsters could get their registration free of cost at district sports office.