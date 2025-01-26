District Governor of Rotary Club visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) District Governor of Rotary Club, Muhammad Rizwan Adhia, visited the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Nawabshah, where he took a detailed look at the various facilities provided for disabled children.

During the visit, he lauded the efforts made for the rehabilitation and betterment of the children’s lives.

On this occasion, the President of NDF Pakistan, Abid Lashari, briefed him about the various services provided at the center and explained that the center offers free services such as physiotherapy, psychotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and ECE education to assist in the physical, mental, and social development of disabled children.

District Governor of Rotary Club, Muhammad Rizwan Addhia, stated that NDF, in collaboration with the DEPD Government of Sindh, is doing commendable work for the rehabilitation of mentally disabled children and providing them with the best treatment and education in this challenging time.

He emphasized the need to raise awareness about disability in collaboration with the center, in order to create a society where everyone has equal opportunities

On this occasion, the President of NDF Pakistan, Abid Lashari, expressed his happiness that, with the cooperation of the Sindh Government's Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), the center is currently providing these services to 400 mentally disabled children.

The event was also attended by NDF Pakistan Program Manager, Tariq Hussain Channar, Tehzeeb Kazmi EX-Governor Rotary, Syed Ali Hussain Shah president Rotary Club Nawabshah, Syed GM Shah, Dr. Sadiq Siyal, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Chana, and others graced the occasion as guest of honour.