District Govt Active Against High Meat Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM

District govt active against high meat prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) As Eid is approaching, various meat sellers have reportedly increased the prices in different areas.

The district administration upon receiving the said reports, initiated massive action on Saturday against the violators in all Tehsils, especially in Rawalpindi.

In his talk with APP, Hakim Khan, Assistant Commissioner Saddar informed that during raids in Sagri, Rawat, Rawalpindi Cantt etc., a total of 458 meat shops were inspected in various areas out of which 20 shops were sealed for overcharging.

" We have arrested 35 butchers, registered 2 FIRs and imposed a collective fine of Rs.5,84,500", he said.

