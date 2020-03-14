UrduPoint.com
District Govt Bans All Kinds Of Big Gatherings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

District govt bans all kinds of big gatherings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Amid increasing threat of coronavirus, the district government has cancelled and banned all kind of public gatherings in the district with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here by the deputy commissioner, all kind of religious ceremonies like Majalis, Naatia Mehfils, Urs, Sallana Jalsa, Conference etc, other activities in Cinema Halls and Theaters, Jashan e Baharan, sports activities and ceremonies in marriage/ Banquet hall and margues have been banned in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the Punjab government has closed all educational institutions and prohibited all public gatherings and events for three weeks.

