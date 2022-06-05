District govt ensures sale of fertilizers at fixed prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :On the direction of the Punjab government, all measures were being taken in the district to ensure sale of agricultural fertilizers at the rates fixed by the government.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Assistant Commissioners of all respected tehsils and price Control Magistrates were directed to remain active in the field, and ensure that possible relief was being provided to the farmers.

During the ongoing operations, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tanewali Rana Muhammad Shoaib checked the stock of fertilizers at the fertilizer shops and the record of sale.

During the inspection, a shopkeeper was arrested on the spot in Khairpur Tamiwali for illegal possession of 110 bags of urea fertilizer and an FIR was also registered against him.