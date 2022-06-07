District govt ensuring selling of fertilizers at fixed prices

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :On the direction of the Punjab government, all possible steps were being taken to ensure the sale of fertilizer at fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioners from all over the district, officers of Agriculture Department and Price Control Magistrates were active in the field in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema along with Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq and Assistant Director Agriculture Chaudhry Tariq Javed visited the grain market Bahawalpur and the sale points of fertilizer on Jail Road.

He checked the record of sale at the fixed price and inquired from the farmers and cultivators about the availability of fertilizer at fixed rate.

The farmers present on the occasion, expressed satisfaction over the availability of fertilizer at fixed rate.