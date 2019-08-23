District govt. fetches 12 million in Shimla Hill car parking auction: Sardar Shabeer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :District Government Abbottabad Friday auctioned Shimla Hill car parking and canteen through open bidding, fetching Rs 12 million to the district.

This was stated by the District Nazim Abbottabad Col. (R) Sardar Shabeer while talking to APP here.

He revealed than any inquiry had been ordered against the local government officials and other staffers who have rented out parking and canteen illegally on a very low rate.

While giving the details of the situation Sardar Shabeer said that prior to this auction, some of the local government officials have rented out the parking and canteen for just Rs 240000 per annum for five years causing millions of rupees losses.

District Nazim Abbottabad Col. (R) Sardar Shabeer while taking the notice, the rent agreement was cancelled and advertised the same in the newspapers for auction through open bidding.

He said that the contractor of the parking and canteen got stay order from the court and also pressurized the Nazim and auction committee not to bid openly but district council resisted with commitment and dedication.

After the rejection of stay order from the court, the district auction committee on Thursday auctioned both facilities in the open bidding where 50 companies have participated in the process.

The district Nazim said that the auction committee while accepting the 12.072 million rupees maximum bid of a company for car parking and canteen granted the contract, the new contractor would pay 1.06 million rupees monthly to the district council as a rent.

He said that we have not only successfully auctioned the Shimla Hill car parking and canteen but also provided a handsome amount for the development and other schemes of the district government.