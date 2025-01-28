District Govt Finalizes Kashmir Solidarity Day Events
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The district government has finalized various activities regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5. All programmes have been arrayed to mark the day with full zest.
An important meeting in this regard held here on Tuesday in which preparations and sequence of events were reviewed. Under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Tariq, the meeting was attended by representatives of various departments and discussed the solidarity day's preparations in detail.
The ADC directed all the concerned departments to participate fully in the celebrations of Kashmir Solidarity Day, and urged them to take all necessary steps to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
It was informed in the meeting that a one-minute silence will be observed at 10 am on February 5, which aims to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and support their rights. Various events will be held in all educational institutions of Rawalpindi, in which school children will present tableaus, speeches and other cultural programs.
According to the details, the main event of Kashmir Solidarity Day will be held at Waqar-ul-Nisa College, where students of different schools will give the message of Kashmir’s independence and Pakistan’s unity with the people there through their performances.
Important personalities will also participate in this event and will express their views on the Kashmir issue.
Moreover, the Rawalpindi education Department has planned to organize various programs regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day in Rawalpindi district and its tehsils, to express the solidarity with the people of Kashmir, and the message of the full support of the Pakistani people with the Kashmiri people. All schools have been directed to celebrate this day in a grand manner and raise their voice for the independence of the Kashmiri people and their rights.
During the meeting, all departments and institutions were directed to make full use of their resources to highlight the importance of this day so that the voice of the Kashmir issue can be raised at the global level and Pakistan’s position can be firmly presented to the world for the right to freedom of the Kashmiri people.
ADC remarked that Pakistanis are with the people of Kashmir and support their right to self-determination.
"Pakistan will always fight for the rights of the people of Kashmir and we stand with them at all levels", he said adding that Kashmir Solidarity Day reminds us that the Kashmir issue is a global human rights issue and we must dedicate our full support to the Kashmiri people.
