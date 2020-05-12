District govt issues price list of fruit, vegetables in Rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com
The district government Tuesday issued price list of fruit and vegetables in the markets of the Rawalpindi

According to a spokesman, the fruit and vegetables would be available in open market as follows: potato Rs60 - 62 per kg, onion Rs 38 -40 per kg, tomato Rs 40-42 per kg, garlic 146 to 150, ginger Rs 325-330 per kg, lemon 260 to 275 per Kg, capsicum Rs 32-35 per kg, cocumber 16-18 per Kg, cauliflower Rs 42-46 per kg, brinjal Rs 16-20 per kg, lady finger 58-62, fresh bean Rs 42-46 per Kg, carrot 30-34, spinach 18-20, turnip 28 to 32 per Kg, while fruit including Apple Rs190-200 per kg, banana Rs 140-150 per (dozen), dates 190-210 per Kg, strawberry 100-140 per Kg and loquats 50-60 per Kg, mango Sindri 150-160 per Kg similarly, chicken meat Rs240 per kg and eggs 95 per dozen are available in open market.

The spokesman has asked the public to check the price of edibles and if they found that anyone is involved in profiteering or hoarding then can register complain on app "Qeemat Punjab" or help line number 0800-02345.

