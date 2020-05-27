District govt issues price list of vegetables, fruits in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :The district Government Wednesday issued price list of vegetables and fruits in the markets of the Rawalpindi.

According to a spokesman, the fruits and vegetables would be available in open market as follows: Potato Rs 56 - 60 per kg, Onion Rs 48 -52 per kg, Tomato Rs 24-26 per kg, Garlic 140 to 155, Ginger Rs 295-320 per kg, Lemon 130 to 145 per Kg, Capsicum Rs 90-105 per kg, Cucumber 35-40 per Kg, Cauliflower Rs 44-55 per kg, Brinjal Rs 20-25 per kg, Lady finger 26-30, Fresh bean Rs 70-75 per Kg, Carrot 50-55, Turnip 20 to 22 per Kg, Bitter 45-55 per Kg while fruits including Apple Rs 180-190 per kg, Banana Rs 140-150 per (dozen), loquats 55-65 per Kg, Mango Sindri 85-90, Water Mellon 13 to 15 per Kg, Mellon 25 to 30 Per kg, Peach 100 to 105 per kg Similarly, chicken meat Rs 260 per kg and eggs 93 per dozen are available in open market.

The spokesman has asked the public to check the price of edibles and if they found that anyone is involved in profiteering or hoarding then can register complain on app"Qeemat Punjab" or help line number 0800-02345.