District Govt Issues Price List Of Vegetables, Fruits In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:56 PM

District govt issues price list of vegetables, fruits in Rawalpindi

The district Government Wednesday issued price list of vegetables and fruits in the markets of the Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The district Government Wednesday issued price list of vegetables and fruits in the markets of the Rawalpindi.

According to a spokesman, the fruits and vegetables would be available in open market as follows: Potato Rs 60- 64 per kg, Onion Rs 26 -30 per kg, Tomato Rs 18-20 per kg, Garlic 165 to 175, Ginger Rs 320-330 per kg, Lemon 70 to 80 per Kg, Capsicum Rs 80-84 per kg, Cucumber 50-54 per Kg, Cauliflower Rs 70-80 per kg, Brinjal Rs 34-38 per kg, Lady finger 66-70, Fresh bean Rs 56-60 per Kg, Carrot 30-34, Turnip 42 to 46 per Kg, Bitter 30-34 per Kg while fruits including Apple Rs 150-160 per kg, Banana Rs 130-140 per (dozen), loquats 60-65 per Kg, Mango Sindri 80-110, Water Mellon 15 to 20 per Kg, Mellon 20 to 25 Per kg, Peach 80 to 90 per kg, Apricot 100 to 120 per kg Similarly, chicken meat Rs 260 per kg and eggs 105 per dozen are available in open market.

The spokesman has asked the public to check the price of edibles and if they found that anyone is involved in profiteering or hoarding then can register complain on app "Qeemat Punjab" or help line number 0800-02345.

