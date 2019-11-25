District govt makes effort to make Sargodha district Clean & Green

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration Monday started campaign to make Sargodha a model city under clean and green Pakistan program

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration Monday started campaign to make Sargodha a model city under clean and green Pakistan program.

The official of district administration told this scribe that under the program cleanliness competitions would be held among nineteen cities while twelve district of the province had been included in the competitions.

He said that nine divisional headquarters have also been included in the program adding that Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal also participated in the event.

The DC committed that provision of clean drinking water, Sanitation facilities, solid waste management and plantation campaigns would be ensured here and all out efforts would be made to upgrade the city.