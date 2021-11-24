UrduPoint.com

District Govt, Police Continue Crackdown To Curb Smog

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

District govt, police continue crackdown to curb smog

The environment protection department intensified crackdown in all the four tehsils of district Kasur with the objective to check those causing pollution in the wake of smog gripping the plains of Punjab

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The environment protection department intensified crackdown in all the four tehsils of district Kasur with the objective to check those causing pollution in the wake of smog gripping the plains of Punjab.

According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday, several teams including the district administration officials, police etc conducted raids in various areas and sealed some brick kilns, industrial units,impounded smoke-emitting vehicles and imposed fine on the drivers of such vehicels.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kot Radha Kishan sealed Makkah sugar mills, Urooj industry, and imposed fine amounting to Rs 150,000.

Meanwhile, AC Chunian sealed Rizwan-ul-Haq tyre pyrolysis plant for polluting the environment, and AC Pattoki sealed two steel mills and four brick kilns. Cases were registered against them.

