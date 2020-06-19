UrduPoint.com
District Govt Starts Drive Against Dengue Virus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

The district government in collaboration with health and other line departments, has started taking measures to eliminate dengue carrying mosquitoes to avoid spread the disease

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The district government in collaboration with health and other line departments, has started taking measures to eliminate dengue carrying mosquitoes to avoid spread the disease.

Presiding over a district government meeting and line departments, the Deputy Commissioner, Dera Ismail Khan, Mohammad Omair, on Friday urged masses to adopt precautionary measures against dengue.

During the meeting the focal persons for dengue prevention campaign, Dr Irfan Aziz said fumigation of mosquito is being carried out in various areas of the city, adding that during the drive 362 places, 527 containers and 2788 tyres were checked and presence of dengue virus carrying mosquitoes or its larvas were not found.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of the health department and appealed to people to keep their windows closed in evening and use sprays to avert the spread of dengue disease.

