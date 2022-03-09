UrduPoint.com

District Govt Starts Tree Plantation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 08:43 PM

The District government on Wednesday started tree plantation to achieve the target of 20,000 trees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The District government on Wednesday started tree plantation to achieve the target of 20,000 trees.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf started the plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawn of District Council while District Officer Finance Mujeebuz Zaman Shami, District Officer (I&) Zafar Abbas, DO Regulation Arif Ali Warraich, Superintendent Mian Muhammad Farooq and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC City said the district government would plant 20,000 trees during recent tree plantation campaign and this target would be achieved during spring season.

