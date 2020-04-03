District govt to provide relief to victims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The district government has started survey of crops affected due to flood in river Chenab amid to provide relief to victims.

The survey of three revenue circles Sher Shah, Bosan Road and Nawabpur was being made under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Assistant Commissioner sadar Shahzad Mahboob paid visit to affected mouzas and presented report to DC.

AC sadar said that revenue staff was directed to prepare estimate of affected crops.

He said that 154, 000 causec water was recorded at Head Trimmu while down stream water flow is 70000 cusec. He said that no loss of lives reported due to flood.

He said that disaster management authority and Rescue 1122 were directed to start relief work.

