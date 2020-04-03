UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Govt To Provide Relief To Victims

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:30 AM

District govt to provide relief to victims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The district government has started survey of crops affected due to flood in river Chenab amid to provide relief to victims.

The survey of three revenue circles Sher Shah, Bosan Road and Nawabpur was being made under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Assistant Commissioner sadar Shahzad Mahboob paid visit to affected mouzas and presented report to DC.

AC sadar said that revenue staff was directed to prepare estimate of affected crops.

He said that 154, 000 causec water was recorded at Head Trimmu while down stream water flow is 70000 cusec. He said that no loss of lives reported due to flood.

He said that disaster management authority and Rescue 1122 were directed to start relief work.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Flood Water Visit Road Rescue 1122 Government

Recent Stories

Canadian Digital Health Services Company Launches ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 3, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

9 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

9 hours ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.