District govt to spend Rs 600 million on repair of three roads

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration will spend Rs 600 million on repair and carpeting of three roads including Mahmood Kot, vegetable market and Alipur roads.

Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Farooq said this while talking to media persons here on Wednesday.

He stated that development projects were being completed at a rapid pace. A special focus is being done on repair of dilapidated roads.

Tenders process has been completed for repair and carpeting of Mehmood Kot, Vegetable Market and Alipur road.

The deputy commissioner further said that Alipur dual carriageway was his passion and he would get it approval soon.

About enhancing the income of the district council, he said that the auction of "Pattan" had been completed at four million rupees. In the past, it was auctioned for only five lakh rupees.

He also said that College Sports Ground would also be restored to offer opportunities to the youngsters. Apart from this, the work on up-gradation of Faisal Stadium was also in progress.

Mehmood Kot sports ground will also be a gift to local citizens by the district administration. Sports events will be featured at this ground soon, he concludes.