District govts asked to check prices of restaurants, stores alongside motorways: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday said his ministry had written a letter to district governments to check the prices of restaurants and general stores alongside the motorways in their respective areas.

Responding to a calling attention notice, moved by Nusrat Wahid regarding the high price being charged at motorways restaurants and general stores in the National Assembly, he said checking of price on motorways did not come under the jurisdiction of the district governments and his ministry had asked the district governments to take strict action against the responsible involved in over pricing.

The minister further said motorways police responsibility was to ensure compliance of traffic rules on the motorways.

"Motorways police has nothing to do with the checking of price in restaurants and stores as its prime responsibility is to ensure compliance of rules of traffic on the roads.

" However, he said, motorways shared information of overcharging with the district price control committee for action.

Earlier, Raja Raiz of PTI on a point of order said the Punjab government had announced lockdown without taking traders community into confidence.

He asked the government to start dialogue with the traders for suitable solution of the issue.

He also asked the government not to arrest the traders taking part in the protest demonstrations.

Usama Qadri of MQM said recent rain in the Karachi city had exposed the Pakistan People Party (PPP)'s claims of good governance.

He alleged that the PPP government had failed to provide any relief to the masses.

Shazia Marri of PPP said legislators elected from Karachi had failed to work for the development of the city.

She alleged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had done nothing for the people living in Karachi city.