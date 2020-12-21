District govts continue monitoring to ensure implementation of SOPs across province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :On the special directives of the provincial government, the district administrations on Monday continued monitoring of public places and markets to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check spread of coronavirus and took action against violators.

In the wake of second wave of COVID-19 on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Hasan Abid, the Assistant Commissioner Chitral Lower Saqlain Saleem carried out inspections in Garamchashma Bazar and ensured social distancing, and imposed heavy fines on the violators of Covid 19 SOPs.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner of the Lower Dir Sadat Hassan, the inspection team visited bazars, weeding halls and restaurants in sub-division Samarbagh .

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Khattak, Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai Waheed Ullah visited wedding halls and shops for observance of Covid-19 SOPs. He directed shopkeepers and owner of halls to abide by SOPs against the pandemic.

District food Controller Dir Lower Kashif Ihsan inspected various flour mills in Talash areas and checked the quality and quantity of the flour. He directed owners to maintain quality and quantity of flour.