District Hangu; 4 FC officials among six martyred in terrorists attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :At least four Frontier Constabulary (FC) officials and two private security guards on Tuesday martyred in a terrorists attack on an oil and gas plant being operated by MOL international company in Tehsil Tal, district Hangu.

According to DSP Tal, Irfan, the terrorists attacked on the oil and gas plant during the early morning with the latest weapons and ammunition, adding that the already alert FC officials and private security guards bravely fought back and kept the terrorists engaged for two hours, however, the outnumbered terrorists martyred the four FC officials and two private security guards after facing strong resistance.

The security forces reached the spot, cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the culprits.