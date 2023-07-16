District Head Quarter Hospital renamed after Dr. Sikandar Mandhro Civil Hospital Badin

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Badin was renamed after Dr. Sikandar Mandhro civil hospital.

In this connection, a simple but impressive ceremony was held in which the President of Indus Hospital and network Dr. Abdul Bari Khan and CEO Indus Network Dr. Zafar Zaidi attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Senator Dr. Khalida Sikandar Mandhro said that with the efforts of Dr. Sianadar Mandhro control of the Civil hospital was handed over to Indus Hospital and Health network under public private Partnership with Sindh Government.

She said that dedicating Civil Hospital after Dr. Sikandar Mandhro was a rich tribute to the vision of Dr. Mandhro which put positive effects on the numerous human lives of Dr. Abdul Baari Khan said that Dr. Sikandar Mandhro made it possible to ensure outstanding health provision with a pledge of Indus net work.

The ceremony was attended among others by MNA Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Adviser to CM on Rehabilitation haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Special Assistant for IT Tanzeela Ume-e-Habiba, Special Assistant to CM Pir Noor ul-Allah Qureshi, Chairman District Council Badin Ali Asghar Halepoto.