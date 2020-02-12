District Health Authority Rawalpindi seeks security for polio teams

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) Wednesday requested the district administration to make necessary security arrangements for anti-polio drive being started from February 17 to 21.

Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that DHA has written a letter to district administration to provide security personnel for conducting the drive in a successful manner.

He said that the polio workers had faced some problems during the previous campaigns in the areas.

Hussain said that 1309 polio teams, 236 zonal supervisors, and 627 area incharges would administer polio drops to more than 855,131 children less than five years in the district.

"The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved, adding teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered," he said.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq has directed the concerned officials to ensure strict security measures during the drive.

"People should avoid negative hearsays regarding polio drops because the drops of polio vaccine could save children from lifetime disability," the DC said.

He ordered the officials to keep a keen eye on high-risk areas and directed health officials to make sure that all children were administrated anti-polio drops.

Anwar said that Polio is a national issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.