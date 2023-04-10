District Health Council meeting presided over by DC

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The district health council meeting of Isfandyar Bukhari hospital was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza.

MS Dr Jawad Elahi and other members attended the meeting and various issues were discussed. Addressing the meeting, the DC said the funds of the health council should be used in keeping with all the rules and any kind of negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated.