UrduPoint.com

District Health Department To Launch Door To Door Covid Vaccination Campaign From Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2022 | 09:50 PM

District Health Department to launch door to door Covid vaccination campaign from Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The District Health Department is going to launch a door to door campaign to immunize people over 12 years of age against COVID-19.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Lala Jaffar Khan informed APP here on Sunday that the 2-week drive would start on March 21.

According to him, some 115 doctors would supervise 1,770 teams with each of them comprising 3 staff members.

The teams would go door to door to immunize those people who had not received the first and second doses of the vaccine, he told.

However, he added, for the booster dose only people of over 60 years of age would be vaccinated at home.

He said the people of less than 60 years of age would have to visit the vaccination centers for the booster dose.

He claimed that 75% people in the city have been immunized so far against the virus.

Related Topics

Visit March Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

13 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

21 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

22 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

22 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>