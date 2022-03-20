District Health Department to launch door to door Covid vaccination campaign from Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The District Health Department is going to launch a door to door campaign to immunize people over 12 years of age against COVID-19.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Lala Jaffar Khan informed APP here on Sunday that the 2-week drive would start on March 21.

According to him, some 115 doctors would supervise 1,770 teams with each of them comprising 3 staff members.

The teams would go door to door to immunize those people who had not received the first and second doses of the vaccine, he told.

However, he added, for the booster dose only people of over 60 years of age would be vaccinated at home.

He said the people of less than 60 years of age would have to visit the vaccination centers for the booster dose.

He claimed that 75% people in the city have been immunized so far against the virus.