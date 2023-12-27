Open Menu

District Health Office Advises Immediate Action After Dog Bite To Prevent Rabies

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

District health office advises immediate action after dog bite to prevent Rabies

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) In a critical advisory, the district health office in Abbottabad on Wednesday urged citizens who have been bitten by a dog to take immediate action to prevent the potential transmission of rabies. The severity of the situation emphasizes the importance of swift response.

Experts recommend not wasting time deliberating on whether the dog was rabid or domesticated. Instead, individuals are urged to head directly to the nearest government hospital, as emergency services there are highly equipped to handle such cases daily, ensuring prompt and effective treatment.

For those facing a considerable distance to the hospital, it is advised to wash the wound meticulously with soap and running water for a minimum of fifteen minutes. Importantly, the wound should be left open and not bandaged before seeking medical attention.

It was highlighted that the 14-day course of treatment has been terminated and now the recommended course of action involves a three-dose vaccine regimen scheduled over a week (0-3-7).

The first dose is administered on the initial day, followed by the second dose three days later, and the third dose four days after the second. This vaccination course is designed to be completed within one week.

Furthermore, the risk of the virus reaching the brain escalates with the proximity of the dog's bite to the head. Even if the bite occurs on the foot or leg, immediate hospitalization is deemed necessary. Notably, if the dog's claw punctures without causing itching or bleeding, vaccination may not be required.

Since the availability of the rabies vaccine, less than five persons worldwide have survived once symptoms appear. Various animals, including dogs, cats, cows, buffaloes, horses, donkeys, camels, and bats, pose a risk of rabies transmission.

The transfer of germs from a rabid dog's bite to humans is a critical concern, and the virus is also present in the saliva of the affected animal. The urgency of seeking medical attention cannot be overstated to prevent the potentially fatal consequences of rabies.

