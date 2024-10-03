Open Menu

District Health Officer Seeks Public Cooperation To Contain 'Dengue Outbreak'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) In light of the escalating dengue fever situation in Islamabad, District Health Officer Islamabad, Zaeem Zia Thursday sounded alarm and appealed residents to strictly follow the health advisory for dengue control as it is vital for individuals to remain informed, adopt preventive measures and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms appeared.

In an Interview with a private news channel, he stresses the need for collective responsibility in containing the outbreak, adding, by taking proactive steps, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of transmission, safeguarding not only their own health but also that of their community.

The public is advised to wear protective clothing, use mosquito repellents and eliminate standing water in and around their homes to prevent mosquito breeding, he advised.

Maintaining cleanliness and following the Ministry's guidelines is crucial to reducing the spread of dengue and protecting public health, he mentioned.

The Dengue Surveillance Team of the District Health Office, Islamabad has also been carried out extensive surveillance activities, he said, adding, as part of the dengue case response, Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) operations and thorough surveillance were being conducted to prevent further spread of the disease.

He said meetings were also being held between the Executive Director of the National Institute of Health and the District Health Officer, Health Department, Islamabad, to strategist on enhancing dengue surveillance and response efforts amid the current surge in cases.

