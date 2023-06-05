District Hockey Association organises ceremony

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The District Hockey Association organised a ceremony in the honor of a player over his outstanding performance in the Junior Asia Cup 2023, here on Monday.

District Hockey Association General Secretary Chaudhry Fiyyaz Hanjra said that the junior hockey team exhibited the best performance in Asia Cup and qualified for the final match.

He said: "Junior hockey player Basharat belongs to Sargodha and he is our pride and hero, who showed the best performance as he scored two goals in a pool match and final match against India in the Junior Asia Cup." He said Pakistan junior hockey team also qualified in the Junior Hockey World Cup after showing excellent performance in Asia Cup.

Chaudhry Fiyyaz Hanjra said that Basharat is a player of Ali Aamir Hockey Club, and he was selected for the junior hockey team. He urged the government to conduct hockey tournaments at divisional and district level so that new talent could be found.

Basharat said it was an honour for him to play for Pakistan hockey team, and vowed that he would further improve his performance to get more rewards for the country.

A larger number of local players and association representatives were also present.