District hospitals to run on PPP model in Balochistan: Shoaib

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that the district headquarters hospitals including Kalat, Loralai, Kohlu, Zhob, and Mash in Awaran would be run on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model for provision of quality health facilities to people in the areas.

He said this on Thursday while chairing a meeting of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Unit-5 here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Senior Member board of Revenue Qambar Dashti, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Secretary Health Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai, DG QDA and other officials were also present.

Addressing the participants,Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that our government gives priority to the welfare of the people and the provision of facilities to them.

He said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti is striving to provide health and other basic facilities to masses in the province.

He said that in this regard, various projects are being finalized across the province under Public Private Partnership.

“Our provincial government hopes that these projects under Public Private Partnership will be long-lasting and beneficial to the people, he said.

The minister said that we are trying to ensure that the government's land and other resources are not wasted in any way.

He said that a modern shopping mall or shopping plaza should be built on the site of the old vegetable market at Sarki Road under public-private partnership for the public interest which is beneficial for both the people and the government.

On this occasion, in consultation with the provincial minister and all the participants, approval was given to run the district headquarters hospitals of Kalat, Loralai, Kohlu, Zhob, and Mash in Awaran on PPP model.