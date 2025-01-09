District Hospitals To Run On PPP Model In Balochistan: Shoaib
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 11:29 PM
Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that the district headquarters hospitals including Kalat, Loralai, Kohlu, Zhob, and Mash in Awaran would be run on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model for provision of quality health facilities to people in the areas
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that the district headquarters hospitals including Kalat, Loralai, Kohlu, Zhob, and Mash in Awaran would be run on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model for provision of quality health facilities to people in the areas.
He said this on Thursday while chairing a meeting of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Unit-5 here.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Senior Member board of Revenue Qambar Dashti, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Secretary Health Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai, DG QDA and other officials were also present.
Addressing the participants,Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that our government gives priority to the welfare of the people and the provision of facilities to them.
He said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti is striving to provide health and other basic facilities to masses in the province.
He said that in this regard, various projects are being finalized across the province under Public Private Partnership.
“Our provincial government hopes that these projects under Public Private Partnership will be long-lasting and beneficial to the people, he said.
The minister said that we are trying to ensure that the government's land and other resources are not wasted in any way.
He said that a modern shopping mall or shopping plaza should be built on the site of the old vegetable market at Sarki Road under public-private partnership for the public interest which is beneficial for both the people and the government.
On this occasion, in consultation with the provincial minister and all the participants, approval was given to run the district headquarters hospitals of Kalat, Loralai, Kohlu, Zhob, and Mash in Awaran on PPP model.
Recent Stories
Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook
President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche
President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders
ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..
UoC set to host its first convocation in February
FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation
Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders6 minutes ago
-
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana San ..6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation16 minutes ago
-
Dy.Director Culture Dept visits Besant Hall Children's library31 minutes ago
-
Implementation of KMC by-laws, fixed rates for burials in controlled cemeteries started: Mayor Karac ..31 minutes ago
-
Hassan Zehri condemns incident of terrorist in Zehri31 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on fostering societal cohesion, tolerance, peace building31 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers48 seconds ago
-
Islamabad to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities50 seconds ago
-
Negotiations should aim to address political challenges28 seconds ago
-
NA body for taking effective measures to reduce power tariff32 seconds ago
-
District hospitals to run on PPP model in Balochistan: Shoaib33 seconds ago