District HR Committee Asked To Play Role In Protection Of Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam Friday emphasized upon the District Human Rights Committee and its members to play their imperative role in protection of human rights especially those of the vulnerable population in the district.

Addressing a meeting convened here at the DC office, he said that the HR Committee should have to take prompt action on complaints of women, children and other weak segments of the society and give them a sense of protection.

He said the provincial government is committed to providing indiscriminate protection to each and every segment of society and has taken several measures in this regard.

On the occasion Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor, SP Investigation Mohammad Zaman, DHO Dr Faisal Kamal, Chairman Youth of Bajaur Rehan Zaib, Assistant education Officer, Social Welfare Officer, Haji Lal Shah of Chamber of Commerce, members of the committee and representatives of line departments.

