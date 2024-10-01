District HSS sport competitions to be started from Oct,21

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) District education Officer (EDO), Inayatullah on Tuesday announced that the sports competitions among Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) would be started from October,21.

The decision was made in a meeting held under chairmanship of District Education Officer (EDO), Inayatullah.

Sport Committee General Secretary, Salah ud Din, Representative Technical Team, Abdul Wadood, Principals and Vice Principals of Schools attended the meeting.

The competitions would be continued till November, 15.

The matches of Hockey, cricket, Football, Table Tanis, Gymnastic, Tug of war and other sports would be organized.

