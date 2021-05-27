District Incharge Department of Environment Protection visits dams construction site

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :District Incharge Department of Environment Protection District Shaheed Benazirabad, Gul Ameer Sumbul paid a visit of Village Habibullah khaskheli near Daur town where Department of Irrigation is preparing to construct two small dams.

The team led by Gul Ameer Sumbul took a view of environmental effects of construction of dams and operation of the project.

The team comprising technical expert Director Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Dr Kishan Chand, people belongs to different walks of life and area residents attended the session.

Addressing the public hearing program District Incharge Department of Environment Protection said that two small dams project were being constructed at Khor Rind and Jam Datar by Irrigation Department to store water in order to meet the shortage of water in the district.

He said that an environmental consultant has calculated the environment after effects of the project under the Environment Rule 2014 that aims at reducing the negative effects of environment and lives of area residents.

He said that the project would benefit and prosperity among area people.

He said that the Sindh Government is striving for construction of such dams at each district level of the province to meet the water paucity in the province.

He said that the project would provide jobs and other facilities to area people.

He said that M/s Sindh Resilience Project has issued directives to Sindh Irrigation Department regarding maintaining environmental rules during construction of dams.

He said that during progress of work the trees would not be cut down while trees would plant in the entire area.

He said that use of heavy machinery would be ensured in order to avoid disturbance to residents and jungle life through sound and pressing of land. Participants raised questions during the public hearing.

Replying to questions, Deputy Director Sindh Irrigation Department Shan Muhammad Mallah said that local residents and their economic welfare are the priority of Sindh Government.

He said that the water storage program would promote storage of water at the country level. Later District In-charge thanked the participants at the concluding of the session and asked Sindh Irrigation Department to kick off the project after removing all objections and concerns and work under the Environmental Rule 2014.