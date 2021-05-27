UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Incharge Department Of Environment Protection Visits Dams Construction Site

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

District Incharge Department of Environment Protection visits dams construction site

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :District Incharge Department of Environment Protection District Shaheed Benazirabad, Gul Ameer Sumbul paid a visit of Village Habibullah khaskheli near Daur town where Department of Irrigation is preparing to construct two small dams.

The team led by Gul Ameer Sumbul took a view of environmental effects of construction of dams and operation of the project.

The team comprising technical expert Director Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Dr Kishan Chand, people belongs to different walks of life and area residents attended the session.

Addressing the public hearing program District Incharge Department of Environment Protection said that two small dams project were being constructed at Khor Rind and Jam Datar by Irrigation Department to store water in order to meet the shortage of water in the district.

He said that an environmental consultant has calculated the environment after effects of the project under the Environment Rule 2014 that aims at reducing the negative effects of environment and lives of area residents.

He said that the project would benefit and prosperity among area people.

He said that the Sindh Government is striving for construction of such dams at each district level of the province to meet the water paucity in the province.

He said that the project would provide jobs and other facilities to area people.

He said that M/s Sindh Resilience Project has issued directives to Sindh Irrigation Department regarding maintaining environmental rules during construction of dams.

He said that during progress of work the trees would not be cut down while trees would plant in the entire area.

He said that use of heavy machinery would be ensured in order to avoid disturbance to residents and jungle life through sound and pressing of land. Participants raised questions during the public hearing.

Replying to questions, Deputy Director Sindh Irrigation Department Shan Muhammad Mallah said that local residents and their economic welfare are the priority of Sindh Government.

He said that the water storage program would promote storage of water at the country level. Later District In-charge thanked the participants at the concluding of the session and asked Sindh Irrigation Department to kick off the project after removing all objections and concerns and work under the Environmental Rule 2014.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Shortage Martyrs Shaheed Water Visit Progress All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

27 minutes ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

60 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

1 hour ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

2 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.