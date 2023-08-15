District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 08:17 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Interfaith Harmony Council, held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad in the chair on Tuesday.

Besides, officers of the district administration, Auqaf and other concerned departments, the representatives of Hindu, Christian, Sikh and other minority communities especially participated in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting gave a detailed briefing to the district administrator regarding their problems.

The deputy commissioner heard their problems and directed the concerned for immediate resolution of their problems. He said that district administration was taking practical measures for the resolution of the problems facing the minority communities, saying the doors of his office will always remain opened for them.

On this occasion, the representatives of different religions expressed gratitude to the deputy commissioner.

