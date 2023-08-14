Open Menu

District Jail Abbottabad, Rescue 1122 Organize 76th Independence Day Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 09:16 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad Hamid Azam unfurled the national flag at Abbottabad Jail.

Following the flag-raising ceremony, a program was organized within the jail premises, commemorating the profound significance of the 14th of August. Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Abbottabad, Muhammad Saqlain, and the Director of Social Welfare graced the occasion.

The 76th Independence Day program commenced with the national anthem, followed by speeches that underscored the importance of this day from the unique perspective of the inmates. The event was further enriched with patriotic songs and inspiring recitations. A delightful musical program was arranged for the inmates.

At the conclusion of this program, Superintendent Hamid Azam shared his profound reflections on the historic significance of the 14th of August.

The inmates expressed their sincere gratitude for the event that connected them with the nation's cherished celebration.

Similarly, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also organized programs where all station house in-charges, under the guidance of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, actively participated.

A noteworthy gesture during the event was the distribution of flags to the entire staff by District Emergency Officer Mr. Muhammad Arif Khattak, symbolizing their commitment to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, District Emergency Officer Mr. Muhammad Arif Khattak stated, "The 14th of August, Pakistan's Independence Day, serves as a powerful reminder of the unbreakable determination exhibited by the Pakistani nation and the Muslims of South Asia. Their unwavering spirit and enduring belief have paved the way for our freedom, autonomy, dignity, and pride, all of which have been hard-earned."

