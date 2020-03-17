District Jail Attock making efforts to keep environment clean

District Jail Attock is accomodating almost 800 prisoners, however efforts are being made to keep the environment hygenic in all respect

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :District Jail Attock is accomodating almost 800 prisoners, however efforts are being made to keep the environment hygenic in all respect.

Deputy Superintendant Attock District Jail Mustafa Ahmad said this while talking to APP.

He said that in the prevailing circumstances, an isolation ward (Quarantine) has been set up to handle any emenergency when there was threat of CoronaVirus in the country.

He said that a well trained doctor was visiting the jail and examining prisoners on daily basis and added that warm water and soap was available to keep the inmates hyginically clean.

Mustafa Ahmad said that seminars were arranged to keep the prisoners aware regarding health related issues specially Virul diseases.

He said that instructions of the government related to Corona Virus were being followed in letter and spirit .