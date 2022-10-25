District jail clarifies news about non-payment of Salary to sanitary worker

Jail Superintendent District Jail Badin clarified the news circulated in newspapers on 24 October about non- payment of salary to sweeper Ashok kumar

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Jail Superintendent District Jail Badin clarified the news circulated in newspapers on 24 October about non- payment of salary to sweeper Ashok kumar.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, Jail Superintendent said that Ashok Kumar was a sweeper in the Jail who had applied for retirement under Medical Board on 14 September 2021 which was forwarded to civil surgeon Badin for fulfilling legal formalities ensuring implementation on application forwarded it to Director General Health for forming medical board who on the request formed medical board on different dates but Ashok Kumar did not appear before the medical board which finally relieved the sanitary worker from his services after declaring him unfit on 29 September 2022 but retirement letter sent by civil surgeon Hyderabad delivered to District jail Badin on 18th October 2022, however, Ashok Kumar continuously drew salary from 14th September to 31st August for 11months 17 days while one month salary was outstanding to department which to be paid to him according to treasury payroll system after starting pension.