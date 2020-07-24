District jail inmate dies in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :An inmate of district jail died in hospital here in Kasur on Friday.

According to jail administration,Ghulam Abbas (26) r/o Kanganpur,had arrested in case of smuggling drugs six months back.

Few days before,he became sick and was shifted to a medical facility inside the jail premises.Later, he was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition where he died.

The jail authorities handed over the body to the family after medico-legal formalities.