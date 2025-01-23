The participants of the District Judges training program highlighted the urgent need to protect women and girls in the light of Article 9A of the Constitution of Pakistan which guarantees the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The participants of the District Judges training program highlighted the urgent need to protect women and girls in the light of Article 9A of the Constitution of Pakistan which guarantees the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

This training was organized to protect the rights and welfare of women and girls, especially women affected by climate crisis in Judicial academy Larkana on Thursday.

The capacity of 29 District Judges – Civil Judges, Judicial Magistrates, and Additional District and Sessions Judges – to understand women's protection laws and climate change in a one-day event organized by Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in collaboration with Sindh Judicial Academy. Efforts were made to address the challenges of migration and poverty.

Sindh Human Rights Commission Chairperson Iqbal Ahmed Detho emphasized the inter-relationship between climate change and gender-based violence (GBV).

He reviewed the key legal frameworks including the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013 and Rules 2016, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2004, which covers honor killings and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2016, which eliminated these loopholes. Due to which the criminals were escaping from the criminal justice system. He said that the law of 2011 was enacted to prevent violence against women, especially the involvement in property,he added.

Barrister Rida Tahir highlighted the increasing incidence of domestic violence in communities affected by the climate crisis, stressing the need to focus on addressing and supporting victims of such violence, who often face displacement and economic instability. Intensifies due to He highlighted the protection provided to vulnerable persons under the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2013 and Rules 2016.

She further said that workplace harassment also includes discrimination on the basis of gender which reduces women's economic opportunities and affects gender equality.

District and Sessions Judge Naveed Ahmad Soomro shared insights on the legal framework under the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018 to deal with human trafficking faced by displaced families and children.

highlighted the role of the judiciary in dealing with the growing threats of Sindh

High Court Justice Umar Siyal, the chief guest of the certificate distribution ceremony, emphasized the importance of ensuring gender equality and eliminating discrimination against women through the sensitivity of the judiciary. The move reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to ensure justice for those disproportionately affected by the ongoing climate challenges in Sindh, while protecting vulnerable and marginalized communities.