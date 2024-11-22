District judiciary Abbottabad marks Children’s Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The District Judiciary of Abbottabad Friday organized a consultative session to commemorate Universal Children’s Day with a theme “Making Justice and Judicial Processes Child-Friendly.”

The session aimed to prioritize children's voices, particularly in judicial matters that directly impact them, ensuring they are heard when capable of forming opinions.

In his inaugural address, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shoaib highlighted the importance of the fundamental principles of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in judicial proceedings.

These principles include non-discrimination, acting in the best interests of the child, upholding their right to life and development, and ensuring their right to be heard during legal processes, adding he said.

The consultative session proposed significant measures to advance child-friendly justice, including criminal Proceedings and Trials: Establishing a child-friendly environment within family courts, effective Implementation of the KP Sentencing Act and ensuring timely and efficient resolutions for stay orders and related cases.

While the key recommendations emerging from the session included, establishing rehabilitation centers and care homes, adopting guidelines for child-sensitive conduct during legal proceedings, creating designated meeting spaces within court premises for children and forming sentencing councils to better address child-related cases.