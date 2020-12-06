District judiciary decides record number of cases in two months

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab district judiciary decided a record number of cases in the last two months, on the directions of Lahore High Court (LHC ) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

The district judiciary decided 243,457 cases in November and 260,000 cases in October.

According to the data, released by the Directorate of District Judiciary, the civil and sessions courts across the province decided 184,000 cases and 60,000 cases respectively, in November 2020.

The civil courts decided 46,181 cases and sessions courts 14,747 cases in the first week of November. The civil courts decided 44,779 cases and sessions courts decided 14,895 cases in the second week.

Similarly, in the third week of November, the civil courts decided 49,427 cases and sessions courts decided 15,663 cases whereas 43,611 and 14,154 cases were decided by the civil and sessions courts, respectively in the last week of November.

The civil and sessions courts of Lahore decided 19,104 cases and 7425 cases, respectively in November, the civil and sessions courts of Faisalabad decided 15,155 and 4,111 cases, the civil and sessions courts of Muzaffargarh decided 6,320 and 2,471 cases, the civil and sessions courts of Gujranawala decided 8,946 cases and 3,010 cases, the civil and sessions courts of Multan decided 9,021 cases and 2,633 cases the civil and sessions court of Sheikhupura decided 5,216 cases and 2,315 cases, the civil and sessions courts of Bahawalpur decided 6,202 cases and 1,752 cases, the civil and session courts of Rahim Yar Khan decided 5,050 and 2,613 cases, respectively in November.

Meanwhile, 193,776 cases were decided by the civil courts and 65,165 cases by the sessions courts across the province in October.

As per Directorate of District Judiciary, the civil courts of Lahore decided 25,559 cases, including 10,000 regular civil suits, whereas the sessions courts decided 8,514 cases, including 60 murder trials in October.

Moreover, 14,421 and 4,525 cases were decided by the civil and sessions courts of Faisalabad, respectively.

In addition, 5,817 civil and 2,702 sessions cases were decided in Muzaffargarh, 8,556 civil and 2,814 sessions cases were decided in Gujranwala, 10,082 civil and 3,299 sessions cases were decided in Multan,11,033 civil and 2,330 sessions cases were decided in Rawalpindi.

As per statistics, 4,900 civil and 1,869 sessions cases were decided in Sheikhupura. Similarly, 5,797 civil and 2,007 sessions cases were decided in Bahawalpur, and 4,894 civil cases and 2,773 sessions cases were decided in Rahim Yar Khan.

On October 12, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had directed the district judiciary to take all possible steps to provide speedy and quality justice to the district judiciary across the province. He directed the district judiciary to meet all legal requirements for quality decisions and to refrain from giving unnecessary dates.