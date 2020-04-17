District judiciary ordered to entertain all new cases from 20th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered district judiciary to entertain all new cases from April 20.

In a letter to all district and sessions judges (D&SJs) across Punjab, director general Directorate of District Judiciary stated that all district courts had earlier been asked to entertain important cases only in the wake of lockdown imposed by the government to control spread of coronavirus.

However, this temporary arrangement gave birth to certain issues, he added.

He said that in order to resolve the issues, all district courts would entertain all new cases from April 20.

He said that all D&SJs might increase the working strength of judicial officers in view of burden of work.

He said that D&SJs might call back any judicial officer on duty, besides ensuring that not more than six lawyers should be present in courtroom at a time.