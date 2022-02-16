District Karak gets new Deputy Commissioner

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday ordered the transfer of two officers in the public interest with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by the Establishment Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday ordered the transfer of two officers in the public interest with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by the Establishment Department.

According to the notification, Khalid Iqbal (PAS BS-19), who was posted as Additional Secretary Environment Department has transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karak replacing Tanveer-ur-Rehman (PAS BS-18), who has been directed for reporting to Establishment Department.