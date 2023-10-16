District Launches Month-Long Immunization Drive for Over 300,000 Children

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 10:47 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) A month-long immunization drive for children under the age of two was launched in the district on Monday. The drive aims to protect 300,000 children against various diseases, including coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema inaugurated the drive by administering anti-corona vaccine to children at his office. He said that 636 health teams would go door-to-door and administer shots to children. Children would also be vaccinated at three allied hospitals, tehsil headquarters hospitals, and basic health units in the district.

Cheema urged parents to come forward and play their role in eliminating crippling diseases from the society. He said that they should cooperate with the health teams to achieve the set target.

The district administration has collected children's data during the anti-polio drive. The objective of the campaign is to strengthen children's immunity and protect them from various diseases.

