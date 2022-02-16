District level Committee constituted for prevention of human trafficking

District level committee headed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi for prevention of human trafficking and forced employment has been constituted here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :District level committee headed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi for prevention of human trafficking and forced employment has been constituted here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Qasim Ijaz on Wednesday while addressing the participants of the first meeting said that the committee had been formed at the district level to curb human trafficking and forced employment.

The DC as convener, District Police Officer, District Officer Labour Department, District Officer Social Welfare, District Attorney, District Public Prosecutor, District Representatives for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, FIA and two representatives from civil society would be members of the committee which aims to lay the foundation for a safer society by ending human trafficking and forced labor.

The ADC said that the committee would submit its monthly report along with its recommendations to the provincial level committee.

Director FIA, Shamim Bashir, Assistant District Attorney, Ali Abid, District Officer Child and Welfare Bureau and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Social Mobilizer, Fehmida Shaenaz said that no complaint was lodged during last two months regarding forced labor, but, the Labor Inspectors were conducting their routine visits of different areas to check violations if any and take notice of such incidents.

He informed that the school principals and teachers had also been imparted practical skills and record keeping methods so that they could teach the child laborers in a better way.

The Labor and Welfare Department first identify such children from brick kilns, hotels, workplaces and other places of employments and then try to get them enrolled not only in public sector schools but also in private educational institutions, she added.

She informed that all-out efforts were being made to make such children useful citizens.