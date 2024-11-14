District-level competitions under Khailta Punjab conclude

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) District-level competitions under Khailta Punjab initiative, organised by Sports board Punjab, have concluded in Sargodha District.

The colorful closing ceremony was held at the Sports Complex where chief guest Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem distributed cash prizes and trophies worth lakhs of rupees to the players and teams who showed outstanding performance in various sports.

The event was attended by ADCG Umar Farooq, Divisional Sports Officer Rauf Bajwa and District Sports Officer Saima Manzoor, besides sports and officials, whereas the divisional level competitions will continue from November 17 to 26 in which the winning teams from all four districts of the division will participate.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem congratulated the teams and players for their outstanding performance and wished them well. In the first phase of the Punjab Games, six games were organised at the district level in Athletics (Boys and Girls), Badminton (Boys and Girls), Football, Kabaddi, Hockey and cricket Tap Ball.